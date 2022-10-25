Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police responded to a Midtown intersection where a cyclist was struck and killed by a...
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say
2 Russians who landed on St. Lawrence Island now seeking asylum in the US
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries
Locally grown potatoes get processed into 5lb bags at VanderWeele Farm in Palmer.
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?

Latest News

Candidate for governor accused of sexual harassment by former employee in lawsuit
Candidate for governor accused of sexual harassment by former employee in lawsuit
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
Iditarod Covid-19 Vaccine Changes
Iditarod Covid-19 Vaccine Changes