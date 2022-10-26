1 juvenile dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Oscarville

Wednesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska.
By Paul Choate
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OSCARVILLE, Alaska (KTUU) - One juvenile has died and another was seriously injured after a house fire in Oscarville, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

On Monday shortly after 11 p.m., troopers were told about a house fire in the village of Oscarville where two juveniles were seriously injured.

The two juveniles were taken by boat to Bethel, as Oscarville does not have airplane access, troopers said.

One of the juveniles died from their injuries and the second was flown to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

Troopers said an investigation showed the fire was likely electrically-caused and no crime is suspected.

The ages of the juveniles have not been released.

