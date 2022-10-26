Athlete of the Week: Colony football’s quarterback Jack Nash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With just 17 seconds on the clock and the game tied, our Athlete of the Week proved that he belonged with a game-winning touchdown run.

Earlier in the season we highlighted Colony Knights quarterback Jack Nash, but after his historic performance in the ASAA DI State Football Championship Game, he truly earned athlete of the week honors. Not only did he play a part in both touchdowns scored by Colony, but he also played safety every snap of the game.

“This has been something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid, watching my brothers grow up play through Colony’s program. I’m just a little kid in the stands watching them play under the Friday night lights — something I’ve dreamed of playing, under those Friday night lights, especially in the state championship and win Colony’s first one. I am truly honored,” Jack Nash said.

Speaking of family, Jack’s dad Robbie Nash is the head coach of Colony football. He couldn’t be more proud of the performance of not only his son but the entire team.

“It’s like the old cliche people talking like we are family. We really are a family. It’s such an emotional game talking to these kids when a grown man can talk to them in a way and there’s tears coming to my eyes because of feelings. I love these kids like my own sons. I got three sons — and now on the varsity team I’ve got 46. It’s just incredible,” Robbie Nash said.

Earlier in the season Colony lost to Juneau 42-13, then they lost to Bartlett by a hefty margin. That stretch is what really turned the season around for Colony, forcing them to fight through adversity.

“We are glad we lost earlier in the season than later. We needed that butt whopping. It kind of got us to click more,” Jack Nash said. “We obviously figured out that, that game plan — that we used against them didn’t work, so we had to change it up. Coaches got a plan and we stuck with it.”

Like any great player, Jack Nash instantly gave credit to his teammates — Cole Hamilton in particular. Hamilton wanted Nash to run behind him for the game-winning play. The play worked perfectly with Hamilton delivering a huge block so that Nash could walk into the end-zone. For the first time in Colony’s DI football history the championship trophy belongs to the Knights.

