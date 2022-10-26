Seward Highway closed in both directions near Potter Marsh

Tuesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Both directions of the Seward Highway are closed at Mile 93, according to an alert from Anchorage Police Department.

The incident occurred near mile marker 93, south of Anchorage.

According to police, drivers can expect lanes to be closed while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Anchorage police responded to a Midtown intersection where a cyclist was struck and killed by a...
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say
Sunshine remains, with snow returning into Tuesday evening
Snow expected for Southcentral Alaska by Tuesday evening
2 Russians who landed on St. Lawrence Island now seeking asylum in the US
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

Latest News

Anchorage business owners hire safety ambassadors to manage homeless situation downtown
Anchorage business owners hire safety ambassadors to manage homeless situation downtown
Athlete of the Week Jack Nash
Athlete of the Week Jack Nash
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership strives to maintain a balance between security and compassion
Anchorage business owners hire Safety Ambassadors to manage city’s homeless situation
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested the United States Department of Commerce to declare a fishery...
Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab