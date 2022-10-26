Snow, high winds and coldest temperatures of season all impacting Alaskans this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system rolled across the Gulf Coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing some of the first significant snow of the season to parts of Southcentral Alaska.

Snow totals ranged from a dusting to about 10 inches across Southcentral. The highest snowfall totals were near Soldotna. Anchorage saw between half an inch and three and a half inches between Tuesday late afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Snow Roll Call!

Preliminary totals are in, with the heaviest snow hitting Soldotna, where 10" fell as of early this morning. Anchorage saw between 0.5 and about 3.5". How much did you get? #akwx pic.twitter.com/wAYxtlRNco — Melissa Frey (@MelissaDFrey) October 26, 2022

This storm is now quickly moving east. Snow will continue through Thompson Pass through the early afternoon, with a snow/rain mix falling throughout Prince William Sound.

Heavy snow is likely for the Klondike Highway above 1,500 feet, and moderate snow should be expected along the Haines Highway Wednesday. The rest of Southeast Alaska will see heavy rain and breezy winds into Thursday.

Despite the chilly start, temperatures will return to the mid-30s across Southcentral Wednesday afternoon, but the milder temperatures will be short-lived. High temperatures will fall to the 20s starting Thursday while low temperatures dip well into the 20s.

Cold and dry weather is likely across Southcentral through early next week.

