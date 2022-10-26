Snowfall produces slippery road conditions

Southeast gets the next round of snow and rain
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is rotating its way across Southern Alaska, whipping up wind, waves and bringing in a mix of rain and snow.

Snow is showing up and falling across Southcentral Alaska Tuesday night.

Snow will end across the region Wednesday as the storm moves to Southeast Alaska.

Snow advisories for the Kenai Peninsula will go through the evening, ending early Wednesday for 2 to 4 inches of snow, some areas could see up to 7 inches.

Thompson Pass, out of Valdez, is also under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2-4 inches of snow and gusty winds 25 to 45 mph.

Snow and wind are producing high surf advisories from Kipnuk to Togiak. In the lower Yukon Valley, a Winter Storm Warning for blizzard conditions. Snowfall of 6 to 11 inches will be blown around by winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

Take care on the roads and sidewalks, Alaska.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Light snow on the way