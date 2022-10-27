Active weather pattern for Aleutians and Southeast

Cold and dry in southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain will wash across the Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

And the weekend will not bring much rain relief, as another large area of low pressure churns toward the region.

Snowfall amounts were 8-14 inches from Sterling to Kenai, but Nikiski was the snowfall total winner with 14 inches reported. The Anchorage area saw snowfall of 1 to 3 inches and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, 2-4 inches.

High winds were noted through the Aleutian Islands. Cold Bay recorded a gust of 62 miles per hour, 67 mph at Akutan and the highest winds were clocked at 74 mph from False Pass.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
Accumulating snow for Southcentral, with biting cold to close out October
Accumulating snow for Southcentral with biting cold to close out October
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Dimond High students inspect recycled plastic lumber made from ocean waste
Anchorage man demonstrates technology to recycle plastic ocean waste

Latest News

Ice Crystals_Cherish Jordan-JP 10-26-22
Active weather pattern for Aleutians & Southeast
Snow, high winds, and the coldest temperatures of the season are all impacting Alaskans this...
Snow, high winds and coldest temperatures of season all impacting Alaskans this week
Snow, high winds, and the coldest temperatures of the season are all impacting Alaskans this...
Snow, high winds and the coldest temperatures of the season all impacting Alaskans this week
MF-Kasilof Snow 10-25-22
Snowfall produces slippery road conditions