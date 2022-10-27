Active weather pattern for Aleutians and Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain will wash across the Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

And the weekend will not bring much rain relief, as another large area of low pressure churns toward the region.

Snowfall amounts were 8-14 inches from Sterling to Kenai, but Nikiski was the snowfall total winner with 14 inches reported. The Anchorage area saw snowfall of 1 to 3 inches and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, 2-4 inches.

High winds were noted through the Aleutian Islands. Cold Bay recorded a gust of 62 miles per hour, 67 mph at Akutan and the highest winds were clocked at 74 mph from False Pass.

