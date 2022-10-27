Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:51 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
Alaska State Troopers badge
1 juvenile dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Oscarville
Dimond High students inspect recycled plastic lumber made from ocean waste
Anchorage man demonstrates technology to recycle plastic ocean waste
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
Anchorage business owners hire safety ambassadors to manage homeless situation downtown
Anchorage business owners hire safety ambassadors to manage homeless situation downtown

Latest News

U.S. House candidates prepare for the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities
FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine