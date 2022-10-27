Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up unannounced.(AP Photo/Binta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rapper Ye’s week seems to be going from bad to worse.

On Wednesday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building. That’s according to a statement from the athletic shoe company.

The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

Ye was reportedly escorted out after a brief conversation.

Wednesday’s drama comes after Adidas ended its partnership with the embattled musician.

In recent weeks, Ye has lost a host of partnership deals after he made antisemitic comments.

Skechers condemned his remarks, saying it has no intention of working with the rapper.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
Generic Car Crash Graphic
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
Accumulating snow for Southcentral, with biting cold to close out October
Accumulating snow for Southcentral with biting cold to close out October
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial...
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

Latest News

Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
Construction on the Navigation Center off Elmore Road has stopped.
Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction
Debate for the State
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates live blog
Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages
Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance said it was difficult for her to vote against...
Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction