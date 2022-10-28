8 found dead after house fire in Tulsa area; homicide feared

Eight people were found dead in suspected homicides Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a...
Eight people were found dead in suspected homicides Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police said the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, but they didn’t believe an immediate threat to the public existed.

Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” Hutchins said.

Broken Arrow is Tulsa’s biggest suburb, with almost 115,000 residents.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Alaska State Troopers badge
1 juvenile dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Oscarville
Dimond High students inspect recycled plastic lumber made from ocean waste
Anchorage man demonstrates technology to recycle plastic ocean waste
U.S. House candidates prepare for the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Latest News

Debate for the State
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Reports: Elon Musk completes takeover of Twitter, fires top executives
Greg Stuckey's truck was torched in his Jewel Lake neighborhood
Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area
Greg Stuckey's car was torched in his Jewel Lake driveway
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires