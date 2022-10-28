High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska

Hurricane force winds forecast for Unalaska and Adak
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding the eastern Aleutian Islands, and high wind warning for Unalaska and Atka where wind gusts could hit 85 to 95 mph.

Mostly cloudy over the Southcentral region heading into Friday and the weekend, with periods of sunshine breaking through.

Southcentral stays clear of the main storm track to the south, but will be experiencing cold temperatures. Parts of the region will see overnight lows down to single numbers.

Clearing skies for southcentral by Sunday, and cold temeratures will stick around the whole weekend.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Alaska State Troopers badge
1 juvenile dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Oscarville
Dimond High students inspect recycled plastic lumber made from ocean waste
Anchorage man demonstrates technology to recycle plastic ocean waste
U.S. House candidates prepare for the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Latest News

Airport sunrise-Mark Pebley - 10-27-22
High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska
Bundle up Southcentral! Brisk winds Thursday morning make for frigid wind chills to start the...
A blustery and cold Thursday in Alaska
Bundle up Southcentral! Brisk winds Thursday morning make for frigid wind chills to start the...
A blustery and cold Thursday
Ice Crystals_Cherish Jordan-JP 10-26-22
Active weather pattern for Aleutians and Southeast