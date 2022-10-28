High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding the eastern Aleutian Islands, and high wind warning for Unalaska and Atka where wind gusts could hit 85 to 95 mph.

Mostly cloudy over the Southcentral region heading into Friday and the weekend, with periods of sunshine breaking through.

Southcentral stays clear of the main storm track to the south, but will be experiencing cold temperatures. Parts of the region will see overnight lows down to single numbers.

Clearing skies for southcentral by Sunday, and cold temeratures will stick around the whole weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.