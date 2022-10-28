Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a series of vehicle fires near Jewel Lake and South Anchorage that have happened within the last week.

Police have confirmed at least four fires, but Anchorage Fire Investigator Jen Tulare said there are likely more.

Greg and Kat Stuckey, who live not far from Dimond High School, have been hit twice. Their family was awakened early Friday morning, Oct. 21, to a loud boom. Kat Stuckey looked out and saw her husband’s Dodge Ram on fire in the driveway. The fire was so hot it melted the siding on their neighbor’s home, who thankfully was out of town. The Stuckey’s truck was a total loss.

Just four days later, Stuckey said that the arsonist struck again, targeting her son’s Chevy Silverado. Stuckey said they found material used to light the fire under the truck and police were able to photograph footprints of someone leaving their yard. A neighbor also reported seeing someone fleeing the scene.

Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, Stuckey is working hard to get the word out. She wants people to know this is happening.

“My biggest fear is that somebody is going to get hurt, seriously injured, or they are going to lose things that can’t replaced,” Stuckey said.

