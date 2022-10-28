Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area

Anchorage police are investigating a series of vehicle fires in the Jewel Lake/ South Anchorage area that have happened within the last week.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a series of vehicle fires near Jewel Lake and South Anchorage that have happened within the last week.

Police have confirmed at least four fires, but Anchorage Fire Investigator Jen Tulare said there are likely more.

Greg and Kat Stuckey, who live not far from Dimond High School, have been hit twice. Their family was awakened early Friday morning, Oct. 21, to a loud boom. Kat Stuckey looked out and saw her husband’s Dodge Ram on fire in the driveway. The fire was so hot it melted the siding on their neighbor’s home, who thankfully was out of town. The Stuckey’s truck was a total loss.

Just four days later, Stuckey said that the arsonist struck again, targeting her son’s Chevy Silverado. Stuckey said they found material used to light the fire under the truck and police were able to photograph footprints of someone leaving their yard. A neighbor also reported seeing someone fleeing the scene.

Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, Stuckey is working hard to get the word out. She wants people to know this is happening.

“My biggest fear is that somebody is going to get hurt, seriously injured, or they are going to lose things that can’t replaced,” Stuckey said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Seward Highway back open after collision with life-threatening injuries
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Alaska State Troopers badge
1 juvenile dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Oscarville
Dimond High students inspect recycled plastic lumber made from ocean waste
Anchorage man demonstrates technology to recycle plastic ocean waste
U.S. House candidates prepare for the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Latest News

Debate for the State
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska
Greg Stuckey's car was torched in his Jewel Lake driveway
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires
(KTUU)
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
U.S. House candidates prepare for the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities