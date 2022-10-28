Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

Pebble Mine
Pebble Mine(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved.

The report focuses on the proposed Pebble Mine. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2020 rejected a key permit authorization for the project. That decision has been appealed by the Pebble Limited Partnership, which wants to develop the mine.

The project is in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, which is known for its salmon runs. The report from Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Grace Napolitano of California makes several recommendations, including environmental review process changes.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Greg Stuckey's truck was torched in his Jewel Lake neighborhood
Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area
Alaska State Troopers badge
1 juvenile dead, another seriously injured after house fire in Oscarville
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
U.S. House candidates prepare for the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Latest News

Fast Cast, October 28, 2022
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaskans
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaskans
Debate for the State: U.S. Senate candidates debate issues important to Alaska