Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved.

The report focuses on the proposed Pebble Mine. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2020 rejected a key permit authorization for the project. That decision has been appealed by the Pebble Limited Partnership, which wants to develop the mine.

The project is in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, which is known for its salmon runs. The report from Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Grace Napolitano of California makes several recommendations, including environmental review process changes.

