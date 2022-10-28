Storms sideswiping Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This is your friendly reminder that even though there is snow on the ground, it is still technically the fall season.

It is a time of transition from predominately warm weather to predominately cold weather. Sadly, Mother Nature doesn’t handle changing temperatures very well, thus Alaskans will be seeing the formation of storms.

One such storm will continue to significantly impact the western and central Aleutian Islands through late Friday. The main concern is strong, potentially damaging wind gusts reaching 80 to 100 mph, which could cause damage to property, fishing or boating infrastructure, and power lines, resulting in power outages to remote villages. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Force Wind Gusts Warnings for the offshore waters surrounding these islands. A High Wind Warning is in effect until early Saturday morning for the islands themselves.

A much broader storm system will continue to send rounds of showers accompanied by a few thunderstorms into Southeast Alaska on Friday. As the storm currently over the Aleutians moves into the Gulf of Alaska, a large shield of rain and breezy conditions will overspread the region and continue into Sunday. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times throughout Saturday.

While there are currently no watches, warnings, or advisories, the concern remains for flooding, flash flooding, and landslides as the ground over the region remains extremely saturated from numerous rounds of heavy rainfall this summer.

Southcentral stays free of measurable precipitation this weekend. Clouds arriving late Friday and early Saturday will make for a night not as cold as the previous two. Some afternoon sunshine returns on Saturday sending temperatures into the upper 20s. Northerly winds increasing behind the big Aleutian storm system as it moves into Southeast will help to draw down a reinforcing surge of cold, arctic air beginning late Sunday. Highs for Halloween and All Saints Day (November 1) will struggle to reach the lower 20s. All of the ghosts, goblins, and creepy creatures will need an extra layer or two to help stay warm.

