Dowling Road to reopen this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening.

Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the Seward Highway as well as new roundabouts below, was originally planned over two summers. The DOT determined it could be done primarily in one construction season by shutting down Dowling Road.

Chong said the new roundabouts are twice as big as the old and much wider. They should be easier for drivers to navigate, especially large trucks. However Chung cautions that people will still need to pay attention, follow the signs and slow down as they drive through.

“It’s wintertime right now, so it’s going to be a new traffic pattern,” Chong said. “Even though it’s a bigger and wider roundabout, so it’s going to be a slightly different configuration.”

The closure had frustrated many nearby businesses. Jessica Fox of Alaska Tire and Rim said it was good to hear that Dowling was getting ready to reopen.

“I think it will help not only my business but the other businesses and try and get people back on track,” Fox said. “So we are able to survive and keep going.”

While most of the work is done, Chong said there will be some things to finish next summer including some paving. Chong said the Dowling off-ramps also need to be rebuilt next summer, but none of the work should cause major delays.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.