High winds and rain hit Aleutians and Southeast

Mainland sections of Alaska are more cold and dry
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds blasted parts pf the Aleutians Friday. Unalaska, Adak and Atka all registered wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour! The same storm system is pushing east to the Gulf of Alaska were it bring high winds and rain to the Panhandle region over the entire weekend.

Anchorage and southcentral will stay colder, with most seeing high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Nighttime lows for Anchorage will drop to 10-20 degrees.

