Section of apartment complex goes up in flames during fire on northeast side of Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of Anchorage shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.

AFD Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex near Edwards Ave. and Debarr Rd., with three separate residential units known to have suffered tremendous damage from the fire.

According to Boyd, no serious injuries have been reported thus far. At last check, the fire department was still at the scene.

It remains unclear how many individuals or families may have been displaced by the blaze.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

