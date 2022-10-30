Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

Voting for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska has begun.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla.

“Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed by the division and a bi-partisan review board to determine voter eligibility,” the division of elections website states.

More information on the rules and regulations, and what is required to vote early is available on the division of elections website.

Here are the locations and times for voting early in Alaska:

  • Anchorage: UAA Student Union, 2921 Spirit Drive - House Districts 1 - 40

Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Anchorage: Anchorage City Hall, 632 West 6th Avenue - House Districts 1-40:

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Anchorage: Region II Election Office, 2525 Gambell Street - House Districts 1- 40:

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Saturdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Sundays 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nov. 8, Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Eagle River: Eagle River and Chugiak Parks and Recreation, 12001 Business Blvd. Suite 123 - House Districts 23 and 24

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Fairbanks: Region III Elections Office, 675 7th Avenue, Suite A2 - House Districts 1 - 40

Through Nov 7, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Sundays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nov. 8, Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Homer: Homer City Clerk’s Office, 491 E. Pioneer Avenue - House Districts, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 37

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Juneau: State Office Building, 333 Willoughby Avenue, 8th Floor - House Districts 1 - 40

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nov. 8, Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Juneau: Region I Elections Office, 9109 Mendenhall Mall Road Suite 3 - House Districts 1 -40

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Sundays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nov. 8, Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Nome: Region Elections Office, 214 Front Street, Suite 130 - House Districts 1 -40

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Sundays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nov. 8, Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Palmer: Mat-Su Borough Building, 350 E. Dahlia Avenue - House Districts 25, 26, 27.28, 29, House District 30 JD 3 and House District JD 4

Through Nov 7, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Soldotna: Soldotna Prep School, 426 W. Redoubt Avenue - House Districts 5, 6, 7, 8, and 37

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Wasilla: Regional V Elections Office, 1700 E. Bogard Road Suite B102

Through Nov. 7, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More information on voting locations is on the division of elections website.

