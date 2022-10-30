Reinforcing shot of cold air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral was clipped by a storm system to the south on Saturday, mainly in the form of high level clouds. This was the same system that brought wind gusts of 98 mph to Nikolski and 84 mph to Unalaska in the central Aleutians Friday afternoon.

As the storm moves out of the Gulf of Alaska and into Southeast on Sunday, rain, wind, and snow above 500 feet will be on the increase. South and southeast wind gusts will likely range between 30 and 40 mph on Sunday with rain totals of another 1 to 3 inches on top of the nearly 1 to 2 inches that fell on Saturday.

Northerly and northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph behind the storm system on Sunday will help to deliver a reinforcing shot of cold, arctic air from the Interior into Southcentral. High temperatures both Sunday and on Halloween Monday will only be in the lower to middle 20s, with morning lows in the middle to upper teens Monday morning, but only around 10 degrees Tuesday morning.

Kids trick-or-treating and waiting at the bus stop will definitely want to make sure they have on plenty of warm clothing as part of or underneath their costumes this year.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.