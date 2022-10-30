Reinforcing shot of cold air

Gulf of Alaska storm brings more rain & wind to Southeast
As a storm system moves out of the Gulf and into Southeast on Sunday, northerly winds send a reinforcing shot of cold air into Southcentral.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral was clipped by a storm system to the south on Saturday, mainly in the form of high level clouds. This was the same system that brought wind gusts of 98 mph to Nikolski and 84 mph to Unalaska in the central Aleutians Friday afternoon.

As the storm moves out of the Gulf of Alaska and into Southeast on Sunday, rain, wind, and snow above 500 feet will be on the increase. South and southeast wind gusts will likely range between 30 and 40 mph on Sunday with rain totals of another 1 to 3 inches on top of the nearly 1 to 2 inches that fell on Saturday.

Northerly and northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph behind the storm system on Sunday will help to deliver a reinforcing shot of cold, arctic air from the Interior into Southcentral. High temperatures both Sunday and on Halloween Monday will only be in the lower to middle 20s, with morning lows in the middle to upper teens Monday morning, but only around 10 degrees Tuesday morning.

Kids trick-or-treating and waiting at the bus stop will definitely want to make sure they have on plenty of warm clothing as part of or underneath their costumes this year.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Stuckey's truck was torched in his Jewel Lake neighborhood
Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
The new roundabouts on Dowling Road are getting set to open
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
A photo of the Barry Arm landslide
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard...
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

Latest News

JP 10-29-22 7 day
High winds and rain hit Aleutians and Southeast
JP 10-29-22 7 day
High winds and rain hit Aleutians and Southeast
Storms continue to roll along an active, fast moving jetstream from the Aleutians to Kodiak to...
Storms sideswiping Southcentral
Airport sunrise-Mark Pebley - 10-27-22
High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska