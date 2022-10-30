Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

