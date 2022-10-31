Blustery winds for Halloween 2022

North and northwest winds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph will make trick-or-treating frighteningly chilly.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Northerly and northwesterly winds between 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range will be the main weather hazard for trick-or-treaters this Halloween across the Anchorage area and Southcentral. As the Alaska Weather Source team has been saying for several days, better have something warm, either as part of, or to be worn underneath the costume this year.

Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s, but those blustery winds will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper teens by late evening, as those winds begin to gradually diminish.

Tuesday features a “calmer” day with clouds, some sunny breaks, and temperatures in the lower 20s. Light snow arrives overnight into Wednesday morning and continues into Thursday with “milder” highs in the upper 20s. Following the storm system, colder air returns for the end of the week and the first weekend of November.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
The new roundabouts on Dowling Road are getting set to open
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
A photo of the Barry Arm landslide
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard...
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
Greg Stuckey's truck was torched in his Jewel Lake neighborhood
Police investigate multiple vehicle fires in Jewel Lake area

Latest News

As a storm system moves out of the Gulf and into Southeast on Sunday, northerly winds send a...
Reinforcing shot of cold air
JP 10-29-22 7 day
High winds and rain hit Aleutians and Southeast
JP 10-29-22 7 day
High winds and rain hit Aleutians and Southeast
Storms continue to roll along an active, fast moving jetstream from the Aleutians to Kodiak to...
Storms sideswiping Southcentral