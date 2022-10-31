Blustery winds for Halloween 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Northerly and northwesterly winds between 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range will be the main weather hazard for trick-or-treaters this Halloween across the Anchorage area and Southcentral. As the Alaska Weather Source team has been saying for several days, better have something warm, either as part of, or to be worn underneath the costume this year.

Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s, but those blustery winds will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper teens by late evening, as those winds begin to gradually diminish.

Tuesday features a “calmer” day with clouds, some sunny breaks, and temperatures in the lower 20s. Light snow arrives overnight into Wednesday morning and continues into Thursday with “milder” highs in the upper 20s. Following the storm system, colder air returns for the end of the week and the first weekend of November.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.