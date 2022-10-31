Cold weather fire safety tips for Alaskans to remember

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With temperatures dropping around Southcentral Alaska and snow on the ground, residents are being cautioned to stay vigilant in avoiding home fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during colder months.

The Anchorage Fire Department is always on call for city residents, but said there are some things to keep in mind to help reduce risk:

Make sure you only plug in one heat-producing appliance at a time.

Have a qualified professional inspect and clean your chimney and vents every year.

Keep portable generators outside as far away from your home as possible.

Make sure to install and test carbon monoxide alarms once a month.

“It’s important to remember that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are an important part of our safety plan, along with ensuring an exit drill in the home,” department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said. “Knowing about how to get out quickly and stay out is an important part of all fire safety, all times of the year.”

Boyd also reminded Alaskans that half of all home heating fires occur in the months of December, January, and February, and added four more pointers to remember:

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

For the holidays — and Christmas in particular — keep your Christmas tree at least three feet away from any heat source.

Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of holiday light strands to connect.

Get rid of your tree after Christmas or when it is dry.

If you want more tips on fire safety, you can head over to the National Fire Protection Association website.

