First week of November to usher in even colder temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since 2015, much of Southcentral will see snow cover for Halloween trick or treating. Not only will snow cover be with all of us, but temperatures today will struggle to break out of the 20s. When you combine that with breezy winds, one can expect a bone-chilling evening for any Halloween celebrations.

Outside of some flurry potential this morning, we’ll stay on the drier side for Southcentral. While an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will keep a slight chance for a wintry mix through Prince William Sound, the greatest impacts will be seen in Southeast. The panhandle can expect to see areas of wintry mix through the day, with afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.

While not much will impact the state for the first part of this week, another storm is set to sweep through Southwest Alaska and Southcentral by Tuesday into Thursday. This next system will bring another round of accumulating for Southcentral. While it doesn’t look to bring any significant snow totals across the region, we’ll likely see on average 2 to 4 inches across the region. Go ahead and prepare for a snowy and slick morning commute for Southcentral as early as Wednesday morning.

As the snow exits through the day Thursday, we’ll see colder and drier air filter into the region. Not only will this lead to clearer skies, but afternoon highs will struggle to break out of the 10s this weekend, with overnight lows falling into the single digits.

Have a bone-chilling Halloween!

