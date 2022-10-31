Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash early Sunday.(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday.

They said the vehicle, an Audi RS5, was traveling on a highway as it entered a curve. The car left the roadway and drove on the grass shoulder, where it hit a private driveway, causing it to rotate and overturn before coming to a stop upright, officials said in a release.

WANF reported the driver and two passengers in the car died on the scene.

Authorities said the two other people were taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male died and a female passenger was listed in critical condition.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said three of the four people killed were students who attended schools in Chattooga County.

Chattooga Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer also commented on the tragedy.

“Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee,” Hosmer said.

Family, friends, and people who knew the three students shared memories of them across social media Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
The new roundabouts on Dowling Road are getting set to open
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
A photo of the Barry Arm landslide
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard...
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was charged with assault and...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attacked charged
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,...
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
Alaska’s News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for...
FastCast Oct. 31, 2022
credit scores
Expert suggests using credit report as tool to manage credit card debt