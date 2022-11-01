907 Sports: Recap one of the busier weeks in local sports this year

907 Sports on Halloween!
By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When we look back on the year so far the past week is right up there as far as the number of sporting events on the schedule.

Austin Sjong recaps all the action from UAA basketball and UAA volleyball to the Al Aska senior football game, the Anchorage Wolverines, and swimming and diving regions around the state.

