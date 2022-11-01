907 Sports: Recap one of the busier weeks in local sports this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When we look back on the year so far the past week is right up there as far as the number of sporting events on the schedule.

Austin Sjong recaps all the action from UAA basketball and UAA volleyball to the Al Aska senior football game, the Anchorage Wolverines, and swimming and diving regions around the state.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.