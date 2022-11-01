Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bicyclist has been killed in a collision near Tudor Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Anchorage police.

According to a community alert, an adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound onramp of the Seward Highway at the Tudor Road intersection was struck by a person driving a Subaru Legacy traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene. Police wrote that the driver of the Subaru is cooperating, and has not been charged.

Police wrote that Tudor Road will remain closed while the scene is examined by the major collisions unit.

Anchorage has seen a number of pedestrian and bicyclist collisions in recent months, with the most recent bicyclist fatality occurring on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.