Halloween with a chill, November brings snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.

A large storm is pushing across the Aleutian Islands, heading to Southwest Alaska. A coastal flood advisory for the Bristol Bay coasts to the Yukon-Kuskokwim delta and winter weather advisories are going to affect the area through early Wednesday.

The same storm system will hit Southcentral Alaska as well, spreading clouds through the region late Tuesday, with snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected for Southcentral.

This storm has a lot of energy and precipitation, so it brings snow as well as rain to Southcentral and Southeast.

The hot spot for Alaska Monday was Sitka with 46 degrees and the coldest temperature was in Wainwright with 11 below zero.

