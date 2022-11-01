Landslide in Petersburg knocks power out
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide in Petersburg knocked out power on Monday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, a large landslide covered milepost 6 of the Mitkof Highway around 5:20 p.m.
DOT maintenance teams are addressing the issue. They are not able to start removal work until the area is stable.
According to a post on Facebook, one pole owned by Southeast Alaska Power Agency is destroyed and another is damaged.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
