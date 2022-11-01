Landslide in Petersburg knocks power out

Alaska’s News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Oct. 31, 2022.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide in Petersburg knocked out power on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, a large landslide covered milepost 6 of the Mitkof Highway around 5:20 p.m.

DOT maintenance teams are addressing the issue. They are not able to start removal work until the area is stable.

According to a post on Facebook, one pole owned by Southeast Alaska Power Agency is destroyed and another is damaged.

PMPL, ADOT and Public Works are all working to address the land slide and power outage. At this time, it is apparent...

Posted by Petersburg Borough, Alaska on Monday, October 31, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
The new roundabouts on Dowling Road are getting set to open
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
A photo of the Barry Arm landslide
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard...
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

Latest News

Al Aska Shriners game
Al Aska Shriners game raises money charity
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure...
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure...
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1