Landslide in Petersburg knocks power out

PETERSBURG, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide in Petersburg knocked out power on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, a large landslide covered milepost 6 of the Mitkof Highway around 5:20 p.m.

DOT maintenance teams are addressing the issue. They are not able to start removal work until the area is stable.

According to a post on Facebook, one pole owned by Southeast Alaska Power Agency is destroyed and another is damaged.

PMPL, ADOT and Public Works are all working to address the land slide and power outage. At this time, it is apparent... Posted by Petersburg Borough, Alaska on Monday, October 31, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

