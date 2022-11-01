November snow gives way to colder weather by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s another cold start to the day, with temperatures across Southcentral varying anywhere from the single digits to near freezing. The coldest locations are along the Western Kenai, where clear skies and calm winds through the night allowed for temperatures to bottom out. The warmest locations are being felt across Prince William Sound, where snow and an area of low pressure continues to swirl through the Gulf of Alaska. Outside of snow for the sound, the rest of Southcentral will stay fairly quiet today.

From sunshine to cloud skies, that’s what awaits us through Tuesday. This comes as our next storm system begins to build into Southcentral later tonight into Wednesday. While a slight chance for snow does exist into the evening hours, most of Southcentral will see snow beginning to fall thorugh the day Wednesday. We’ll initially see snow moving into the Kenai shortly after 6 tonight and slowly build northeast through the night. Initially downsloping will keep much of the Western Kenai and Anchorage Bowl on the drier side, but by Wednesday afternoon snow should become more steady. We’ll easily see 2 to 4 inches of snow on average across Southcentral, with higher amounts west of the Parks Highway, Eastern Kenai Peninsula and through Prince William Sound.

With temperatures expected to warm near freezing for both Wednesday and Thursday, slick issues will be an issue through the rest of the week. Wet snow holds more water and as a result can lead to icier roads. Take the necessary precautions, as snow will impact both the morning and evening commute across Southcentral.

As the snow comes to an end, it will build into Southeast in the form of a wintry mix. While snow will fall in the higher elevations, most of the snow at sea level will stay confined to the Northern Inner Channels. A push of warmer air will also lead to highs staying near 40 through the end of the week, with the weekend ushering in the coldest air of the season.

