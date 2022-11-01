Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat.

The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office.

The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials from certifying Armstrong as the winner of her Anchorage House race should she garner the most votes.

The lawsuit was filed against state elections officials. An Alaska Department of Law spokesperson says Armstrong was certified to appear on the ballot based on information she provided in her declaration of candidacy and that the next opportunity to raise challenges would be in an election contest if Armstrong were to win her race.

