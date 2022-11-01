Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate

Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat.

The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office.

The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials from certifying Armstrong as the winner of her Anchorage House race should she garner the most votes.

The lawsuit was filed against state elections officials. An Alaska Department of Law spokesperson says Armstrong was certified to appear on the ballot based on information she provided in her declaration of candidacy and that the next opportunity to raise challenges would be in an election contest if Armstrong were to win her race.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire heavily damaged an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
The DOT completes the roundabouts at Dowling Road
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution

Latest News

The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure...
Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1
East Anchorage Block Party to benefit Anchorage Behavioral Health
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 2
Cyclist struck and killed on a New Sewar Highway ramp near Tudor Road.
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
Benefitting Anchorage Behavioral Health
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 1