Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Midnights” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has achieved yet another “Bejeweled” crown.

She is now the first artist to ever claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 list blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

No. 1 this week is “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

The rest of the nine slots were from other tracks on the album, including “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
A fire heavily damaged an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution
The DOT completes the roundabouts at Dowling Road
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work

Latest News

The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
Parkland school mass murderer’s sentencing to begin
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that...
Masked man kills woman in ‘targeted’ hit at Florida home