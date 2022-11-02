3 Western Alaska communities short on election workers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, three Alaska voting precincts do not have enough poll workers, according to the Division of Elections.

Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai said that three rural Alaska communities — Wainwright, St. Mary’s, and Goodnews Bay — remain without the necessary number of poll workers to allow voters to cast ballots on Election Day. Fenumiai says that voters in St. Mary’s and Wainwright can cast absentee in-person ballots at their local voting precinct up until Nov. 8.

“People could go to that official and vote an absentee in-person ballot,” Fenumiai said.

Wednesday afternoon, the Division of Elections was contacted by three people who indicated they wanted to help in Wainwright.

However, Goodnews Bay is without an absentee voting official — meaning that Goodnews Bay voters would need to apply for an online ballot and cast their vote that way. In order to cast an online ballot, voters need access to both the internet and a printer.

“At this stage in the game, there’s not a lot of extra opportunities available. So, that’s why we really, really need people in these communities to give us a call, let us know you are willing,” Fenumiai said. “I’m thankful we are six days away instead of the day before election day and know about these three communities. So you know, we’re working and doing everything in our power and putting feelers out everywhere we can to secure workers for these three communities.”

Alaska voter rolls show a total of 1,024 voters total are potentially affected by the poll worker shortage in the three communities. Fenumiai says it’s frequently a challenge to staff small, remote communities.

Anyone wishing to help staff those locations can contact the Division of Elections office in Nome at 907-443-5285 or 866-953-8683.

Fenumiai said that if a precinct doesn’t have a poll worker on election day, the deadline for submission of absentee ballots might be extended until the end of Election Day so voters can submit ballots that way.

