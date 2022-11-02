ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska

Check out health insurance plans when you check out your next book at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage.

Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.

This year, new IRS regulations will mend a loophole that left many families scrambling to find affordable options since the ACA’s passage in 2010. Many failed to qualify for the requisite tax credits making the ACA plans affordable, but also were unable to secure economically-priced insurance plans through their employer.

EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment

According to a letter from President and CEO of the American Medical Association James Madera in 2021, approximately five million American families fell into the “family glitch,” because plan costs calculated for individuals failed to account for the additional cost of covering an entire family.

Director of Income/Health Impact at United Way of Anchorage Jane Straight urges families to explore options following the recent changes to the ACA marketplace.

“Chances are, there’s an affordable option for health insurance for everybody,” Straight said.

Straight feels certain that the updated legislation will yield far-reaching benefits for individuals and their families.

“You know, they have that saying, ‘If you have your health, you have everything.’ And I think that’s really true, It’s just a foundation for your family, life, and happiness, and I think that having good health really does start with access to healthcare,” Straight said. “Access to healthcare generally means coverage, because healthcare is so expensive. And so We just really want people to know that there are options.”

For more information, call 211, or 1-800-478-2221, and visit healthcare.gov.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire heavily damaged an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
AFD responds to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of the city on Oct. 30,...
Section of apartment complex in Northeast Anchorage goes up in flames
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
The DOT completes the roundabouts at Dowling Road
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work
An Eagle River nurse practitioner has been convicted on 10 felony counts after prescribing...
Eagle River woman convicted on federal offenses for illegal opioid distribution

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
Voters will decide whether to approve a complete review of Alaska's Constitution. A...
Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1
This year they welcomed around 1.2 million people and on average all cruise ships that visited...
Port of Juneau sees cruise industry rebound in 2022
Check out health insurance plans when you check out your next book at the Loussac Library in...
ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment period now underway in Alaska