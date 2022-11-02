Big winter storm pushes across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big winter storm system is moving over Southern Alaska.

Residents in the Bristol Bay region can expect 4-8 inches of snow along with gusty winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Susitna Valley, from the Parks Highway westward. This advisory runs from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall amounts are expected to hit 4 to 10 inches, with the highest levels west of the Parks Highway to the foothills of the Alaska Range.

Take care on the roads and sidewalks, Alaska.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.