Big winter storm pushes across Alaska

Some areas see heavy snow and high winds
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big winter storm system is moving over Southern Alaska.

Residents in the Bristol Bay region can expect 4-8 inches of snow along with gusty winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Susitna Valley, from the Parks Highway westward. This advisory runs from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall amounts are expected to hit 4 to 10 inches, with the highest levels west of the Parks Highway to the foothills of the Alaska Range.

Take care on the roads and sidewalks, Alaska.

