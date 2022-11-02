Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist struck and killed on a New Sewar Highway ramp near Tudor Road.
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
A fire heavily damaged an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A landslide knocked out power to residents in Petersburg on Monday, Oct. 31.
Landslide in Petersburg knocks out power
The DOT completes the roundabouts at Dowling Road
Dowling Road roundabouts reopen after summer work

Latest News

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say
Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and...
Hurricane Lisa heads toward Belize coast in Central America
President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs