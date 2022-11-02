Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day

The day is designed to acknowledge community members who go above and beyond
By Carly Schreck
Nov. 1, 2022
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - While trick-or-treaters are still counting and trading their Halloween hauls, the city of Palmer is getting into the season of giving by acknowledging those who are giving back.

At the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting, Mayor Steve Carrington signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 as Extra Mile Day.

“The mayor gets different requests for doing proclamations,” Carrington said. “I liked the sound of it — and not just, you know, encouraging people to the extra mile but to get people to recognize when people go the extra mile.”

The idea comes from the nonprofit organization Extra Mile America as a way to celebrate individuals and organizations who have a positive impact on their communities — those who “go the extra mile”. Its purpose is to encourage volunteerism and service.

“I think we have a fairly kindhearted town,” Carrington stated. “I think a lot of them are kind of the unsung hero-types, they’re kind of hidden.”

The city joined 506 other towns and cities from across the nation to acknowledge the day marking the start of November.

Other Alaskan communities that made the same proclamation include Kodiak, Seward, Unalaska, and Wrangell.

