Port of Juneau sees cruise industry rebound in 2022

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a busy season for the Port of Juneau.

According to Juneau Port Director Carl Uchytil, the cruise industry was just shy of 100,000 passengers compared to the number of passengers seen during the 2019 cruise ship season. This year Juneau welcomed around 1.2 million people. On average all cruise ships that visited the port were at 74% capacity.

“It’s kind of nice to have tourists that come and remind us on a daily basis that Juneau is a special palace,” Uchytil said. “Bright-eyed and taking it all in.”

Throughout the entire state of Alaska, tourism is slowly returning closer to the 2019 rate. According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Alaska saw more travelers this year compared to the last two years.

Uchytil said that Juneau has been seeing an exponential return in tourism. Uchytil said on an average day when a ship is docked, they can see a bump in population by 15,000 people, bringing a sense of excitement and energy to the city.

“Having cruise passengers that come ashore that are typically happy, they are just glad to be in Alaska and explore the beauty and wonders that Alaska has to provide. It brings us an energy,” Uchytil said.

At the same time, it brings a critical financial boost. According to Uchytil, the cruise industry is the largest private sector employer in not just Juneau, but all of Southeast Alaska — bringing in around $2 million or more annually.

