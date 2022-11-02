Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast, through the end of the week.

While much of Southcentral will see snow through the day, coastal regions of the Kenai and Prince William Sound will see more of a wintry mix if not cold rain, as temperatures warm above freezing. Inland areas of Southcentral will warm near freezing, but all snow will be expected through the day. Anchorage and western portions of the Kenai will see a few hours of dry time, as downsloping will play a roll through the first part of the morning. This comes as a new area of low pressure form near Kodiak and slowly moves into Prince William Sound. As it does, we’ll see the snow once again start falling for the dry locations from the afternoon into the evening hours.

The heaviest snow will occur today, with activity tapering off into Thursday. Many areas will see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with localized heavier amounts. The highest totals will fall west of the Parks Highway and through Thompson Pass. It’s here where up to a foot of snow is possible.

As the system moves to the east, we’ll dry out here in Southcentral. The wintry mix and rain move into Southeast, where areas of the Northern Inner Channels remain under a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning. The greatest impacts from this storm for Southeast will be felt through Taiya Inlet, Lynn Canal and along the Klondike Highway. It’s these locations that will see 4 to 10 inches of snow. The rest of Southeast will see a chance for a wintry mix with mostly rain, as temperatures stay near 40 through Friday.

As both regions dry out into the weekend, colder air is set to spill into the region. Highs this weekend fall into the 20s and overnight lows back in the lower 10s into next week.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday!

