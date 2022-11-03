Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District canceled classes Thursday morning due to significant snowfall in the Anchorage Bowl, as well as all after-school activities.

Alaska Pacific University officials also announced that their campus will be closed Thursday, and that all students should check the school’s Blackboard site for further instruction. The University said dining services will continue, although they could change its schedule.

The Anchorage area had seen 2-4 inches of snow overnight, according to various reports around town.

In an email sent to ASD families, communications specialist Lisa Miller said road conditions forced the district to prioritize safety amid the current school bus driver shortage in the city.

Miller also said the scheduled community town hall meeting to be held at Birchwood ABC Elementary School regarding the district budget issues could possibly be canceled as well, with a decision on that meeting to come later in the day.

Miller said ASD schools will reopen Friday, pending another weather-related decision.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School also announced their classes have been canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.