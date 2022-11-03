Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing

The Fourth Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fourth Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans.

Related: Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre

Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.

Perishing less than a year before celebrating its sesquicentennial — 75th birthday — the building will always be a piece of Alaska’s history, and missed by many.

Anchorage resident Louis Imbriani is among them, recalling fond memories of visiting the theater and feeling connected to the past.

Related: A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre

”It was very rustic, very unique,” Imbriani said. “It made you go back in time to what anchorage was during the oil boom. I wasn’t alive for it but there are little nuggets around town that remind me you of where Anchorage got its start.”

The building stood vacant for over 15 years, a major reason current owners cited during the initial planning stages for the revitalization of downtown. Public backlash exhaustively contested claims that the building is beyond repair. Demolition plans nonetheless proceeded.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist struck and killed on a New Sewar Highway ramp near Tudor Road.
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
A fire heavily damaged an apartment complex on East 12th Avenue on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A landslide knocked out power to residents in Petersburg on Monday, Oct. 31.
Landslide in Petersburg knocks out power
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate

Latest News

Tazzy has recovered from being intentionally burned but her owner says she will never be the same
After more than a year, an Anchorage woman is finally getting justice for her cat
Tazzy the cat has healed from her injuries after someone intentionally burned her
An Anchorage who's cat was burned finally gets justice
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable...
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he is satisfied with Alaska’s ballot counting process and says...
Meyer says he’s satisfied with Alaska’s ballot count process