Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fourth Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans.

Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.

Perishing less than a year before celebrating its sesquicentennial — 75th birthday — the building will always be a piece of Alaska’s history, and missed by many.

Anchorage resident Louis Imbriani is among them, recalling fond memories of visiting the theater and feeling connected to the past.

”It was very rustic, very unique,” Imbriani said. “It made you go back in time to what anchorage was during the oil boom. I wasn’t alive for it but there are little nuggets around town that remind me you of where Anchorage got its start.”

The building stood vacant for over 15 years, a major reason current owners cited during the initial planning stages for the revitalization of downtown. Public backlash exhaustively contested claims that the building is beyond repair. Demolition plans nonetheless proceeded.

