Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

A little boy named Ethan walks into his school and is met by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs. (Source: @glitterenthusiast / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital.

In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.

According to the video’s caption, Ethan and his twin brother Bennett both have a rare genetic disease.

Bennett came down with pneumonia and has been in the hospital for four weeks. The video’s caption said he will go to rehab soon and hopefully be home by December.

“These children are amazing,” the caption reads. “Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist struck and killed on a New Sewar Highway ramp near Tudor Road.
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
ASD is recommending closing six elementary schools
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
Tazzy has recovered from being intentionally burned but her owner says she will never be the same
After more than a year, an Anchorage woman is finally getting justice for her cat
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge to appoint outside monitor for Donald Trump’s company
There are currently 10.7 million open positions, but despite this, some Americans are still...
Some people still having issues finding work despite 10.7M open jobs
Social Security card
The future of Social Security is in the spotlight as election day nears
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal