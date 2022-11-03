Meyer says he’s satisfied with Alaska’s ballot count process

By Becky Bohrer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he is satisfied with Alaska’s ballot counting process and says there are no plans for a statewide hand-count audit of a race like the one he called for two years ago.

The Republican oversees elections in Alaska. After the 2020 general election, Meyer announced plans for an audit of votes on a statewide ballot initiative that narrowly passed.

Related: Mat-Su Borough Assembly votes to hand count November election ballots

He cast the audit as a way to address questions that had been raised about the validity of election results tied to vote tabulation equipment used by the state.

The audit affirmed the initiative’s passage. Meyer says that with that review, election officials were able to show that the machines worked correctly.

