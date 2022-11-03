Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced.

In May, the owners of Bleeding Heart Brewery and Alaska Picker — the trio that has been coordinating and managing the lights since its inception — successfully ran a GoFundMe campaign raising just over $25,000 to install a permanent lighting system.

However, the costs associated with the venture turned out to be higher than initially anticipated, which is why MTA announced that it would be matching the funds raised by the community. MTA Corporate Communications Manager Jess Gilbert said the project is exactly the type of innovation the company is looking for in the community.

“Between Bleeding Heart, Alaska Picker, and the Chamber — and everybody who gave, really, let’s be honest — what else can we do throughout the years as it relates to the water tower,” Gilbert said. “It does create this moment for our community, it creates a place for us to all gather and to look to and it’s just a symbol.”

Not only will the donation get the project past the finish line, but it should also help with the future maintenance of the electrical system which MTA said is equally as important.

“We don’t simply sign a check and walk away, we want to be an extension of the team and a part of the project,” Gilbert stated. “We want the partners involved to have the resources to keep this going.”

Zack Lanphier, co-owner of Bleeding Heart Brewery, said the leaders of the project were thrilled MTA came on board and that the project would not have been finished without their support.

“For them to match the GoFundMe giving with another $25K to cover the install, the utility lines, and connections, as well as all the additional associated fees that we hadn’t considered, it was truly a blessing,” Lanphier said in a statement.

With just over $50,000 now dedicated to the project, the plan is to have the new lights installed and ready to light in time for this year’s Colony Christmas which kicks off Dec. 9.

