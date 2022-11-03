UAA Volleyball hopes to ‘Pack the House’ on Nov. 5

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team is attempting to break the attendance record for a Division II volleyball game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The current record for attendance at a DII volleyball game is 3,520, but the Seawolves have the potential to shatter that record with the Alaska Airlines Center having a capacity of 5,000.

“It’s really cool being in this massive stadium as our home gym, because it’s really intimidating to the other teams coming in and we have like three levels of fans potentially coming in and having that fan base as an extension of our team is intimidating in itself, and then having it in this massive place is really intimidating,” senior volleyball player Ellen Floyd said.

Not only are they trying to break the record for the fans in the stands, but they are playing a very competitive volleyball game against Central Washington University.

The game also doubles as the last home match of the season and the final home match for Seawolf staples Eve Stephens and Ellen Floyd.

“We’ve been in the top one or two in attendance for Division II for years and years,” head coach Chris Green said. “So we appreciate the fan and community support of our volleyball team.”

Green has been the head coach of UAA volleyball for 15 years and they have enjoyed some great success over that tenure, but even Green has never seen something like this. To break the record the attendance will have to be close to triple the average of a normal match.

Over the past 7 years, the team has averaged a little over 1,000 fans for every home match, but with discounted tickets and a string back pack giveaway for the first 1,000 fans the Seawolves hope to exceed 3,521 this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.