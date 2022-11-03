Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides.

The snow will continue to lighten up through the day, as the area of low pressure pulls away from Prince William Sound. While Anchorage only managed to see a few inches of snow, our snow depth is sitting comfortably at 6 inches. Our snow depth was established this year nearly a week earlier than last year.

Parts of the Kenai Peninsula continue to see additional snow this morning, with Clam Gulch seeing just under two feet of snow! As the system departs to the east, the remaining moisture will taper off across the region. We’ll hold onto cloud coverage through most of the day, although parts of the Kenai will begin to see the sun shine through the afternoon and early evening hours. This comes as colder and drier air spills in on the backside of the area of low pressure.

Southeast Alaska will see another round of wintry mix both today and tomorrow, before colder, drier and sunnier conditions return to the region. This weekend will bring the coldest air of the season for both regions, with parts of Southcentral seeing overnight lows hover near zero this weekend. The ideal locations will be parts of the Mat-Su and Copper River Basin.

Starting this weekend and through the first half of next week, temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s for highs, with overnight lows for Anchorage dipping down into the single digits. While no snow is in the forecast through the first half of next week, Wednesday could bring a weather pattern shift as temperatures once again warm back near freezing.

Have a safe and wonderful Thursday!

