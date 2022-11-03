Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska

Highest snow totals occurred across western parts of the Kenai Peninsula
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides.

The snow will continue to lighten up through the day, as the area of low pressure pulls away from Prince William Sound. While Anchorage only managed to see a few inches of snow, our snow depth is sitting comfortably at 6 inches. Our snow depth was established this year nearly a week earlier than last year.

Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow

Parts of the Kenai Peninsula continue to see additional snow this morning, with Clam Gulch seeing just under two feet of snow! As the system departs to the east, the remaining moisture will taper off across the region. We’ll hold onto cloud coverage through most of the day, although parts of the Kenai will begin to see the sun shine through the afternoon and early evening hours. This comes as colder and drier air spills in on the backside of the area of low pressure.

Southeast Alaska will see another round of wintry mix both today and tomorrow, before colder, drier and sunnier conditions return to the region. This weekend will bring the coldest air of the season for both regions, with parts of Southcentral seeing overnight lows hover near zero this weekend. The ideal locations will be parts of the Mat-Su and Copper River Basin.

Starting this weekend and through the first half of next week, temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s for highs, with overnight lows for Anchorage dipping down into the single digits. While no snow is in the forecast through the first half of next week, Wednesday could bring a weather pattern shift as temperatures once again warm back near freezing.

Have a safe and wonderful Thursday!

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist struck and killed on a New Sewar Highway ramp near Tudor Road.
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
ASD is recommending closing six elementary schools
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say
Tazzy has recovered from being intentionally burned but her owner says she will never be the same
After more than a year, an Anchorage woman is finally getting justice for her cat
Anchorage School Board asking public for budget ideas
Anchorage School Board discusses more options to cut costs in district

Latest News

Up to 2 feet of snow fell across parts of Southcentral
Up to 2 feet of snow fell across parts of Southcentral
Winter storm brings snow to Southcentral Alaska
Big winter storm brings heavy snow
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast