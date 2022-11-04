Anchorage School District explains decision to call a snow day

Thursday's top headlines and stories across the state.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said bad roads were a big part of the reason classes — as well as most afterschool activities —were cancelled Thursday.

Communications Director M.J. Thim said there was particular concern about roads in the Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River and Chugiak areas when the call was made early Thursday morning.

Thim said there was something else that factored into the decision: a lack of school bus drivers, which means more students are walking to school and more parents are driving. He said the district erred on the side of safety.

“Our circumstances this year are unique because of our rotating bus route schedule,” Thim said. “We’ve got more vehicles on the roadway with families taking their students to school or the carpool options that are really popular right now, in addition to more students walking to school because of this circumstance.”

Thim said more snow was in the forecast when the district decided to close schools. Closing schools is determined by a team that drives the roads very early in the morning, although the superintendent makes the final call. Thim said the district tries to get the information out to parents no later than 5:30 a.m.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist struck and killed on a New Sewar Highway ramp near Tudor Road.
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
ASD is recommending closing six elementary schools
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
Tazzy has recovered from being intentionally burned but her owner says she will never be the same
After more than a year, an Anchorage woman is finally getting justice for her cat
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Latest News

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
Alaska State Troopers badge
Teenage girl says she was abducted, assaulted near Wasilla; troopers investigating
Nome’s Polar Bar owner indicted on tax evasion, false tax returns
Nome’s Polaris Bar owner indicted on tax evasion, false tax returns
With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, three Alaska voting precincts do not have...
Election worker shortage in 3 western Alaska communities solved