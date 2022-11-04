Anchorage School District explains decision to call a snow day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said bad roads were a big part of the reason classes — as well as most afterschool activities —were cancelled Thursday.

Communications Director M.J. Thim said there was particular concern about roads in the Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River and Chugiak areas when the call was made early Thursday morning.

Thim said there was something else that factored into the decision: a lack of school bus drivers, which means more students are walking to school and more parents are driving. He said the district erred on the side of safety.

“Our circumstances this year are unique because of our rotating bus route schedule,” Thim said. “We’ve got more vehicles on the roadway with families taking their students to school or the carpool options that are really popular right now, in addition to more students walking to school because of this circumstance.”

Thim said more snow was in the forecast when the district decided to close schools. Closing schools is determined by a team that drives the roads very early in the morning, although the superintendent makes the final call. Thim said the district tries to get the information out to parents no later than 5:30 a.m.

