Cold air and high winds for Southcentral Alaska into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the storm gone, cold air is moving south and over the Southcentral region, and further south to the Panhandle. This cold air mass will see the region’s lows drop to single digits over the weekend at night, with wind chills expected to drop to zero around Juneau as a result of strong winds.

Parts of the Mat-Su region and Thompson Pass near Valdez will also see dangerous wind chills this weekend, as high winds will impact the regions. Both regions are under a high wind watch beginning Saturday morning, as an upper level disturbance sweeps south through the region.

While the Valley will see winds upwards of 60 mph, we could see gusts in excess of 75 mph through Thompson Pass. Both areas will be dealing with a combination of dangerous wind chills, high winds and biting cold temperatures. Highs this weekend will struggle to break out of the teens, with overnight lows in the single digits.

We’ll hold on to quiet and sunny weather for much of the state and Panhandle into the weekend. While the weekend will bring the coldest stretch of air so far this season, a taste of seasonal and warmer air arrives as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week. Temperatures are set to return to freezing, with overnight lows in the 20s.

Have a safe and warm weekend!

