Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s fifth governor to preside over the state died Friday at his home in Anchorage, according to John Pugh, a close friend of the family. He was 94 years old.

Sheffield, a Democrat, served as governor from 1982 to 1986, when Alaska’s economy was booming from the explosion of oil field development on the North Slope. Sheffield lost the 1986 gubernatorial election to Steve Cowper as the state’s economy was crashing from plunging oil prices and a housing development bust.

Sheffield was born June 26, 1928, in Spokane, Washington, where his family lived on a farm during his childhood, according to a press release written by Margaret Pugh, Molly McCammon — former workers in the Sheffield administration — and Patty Ginsburg.

Sheffield joined the U.S. Air Force (then known as the Army Air Corps) and trained as a radar technician in the years after World War II.

A trip to Alaska in 1953 — when it was still just a territory — saw Sheffield seeking work as a household electric appliance sales and serviceman for Sears Roebuck. Sheffield later joined the Jr. Chamber of Commerce, at the time known as the Jaycees, where he gained much of the political acumen and friendships that would later lead to a successful career in politics.

During his time as governor, Sheffield helped the Alaska Permanent Fund grow by around $700 million during his time, and was a big proponent of the Alaska Railroad.

He was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Alaska Railroad in April 1995 and became CEO and president in 1997 until leaving in 2001.

Sheffield was also the subject of a 1985 investigation that accused him of lying about his attempts to influence a contract for office space in Fairbanks for a political ally. The Alaska Legislature began a process to impeach Sheffield, but the Senate Rules Committee ultimately decided to not recommend impeachment.

