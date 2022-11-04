Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrested has been made after a teenage girl told Alaska State Troopers she was abducted and assaulted on Wednesday afternoon, according to an updated dispatch from troopers.

David Wayne Anderson, 49, of Wasilla, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., troopers were told a teenage girl was found by a good Samaritan around Sunrise Road and Sitze Road.

The girl told troopers she was abducted around 3 p.m. by an unknown male near her home at Pamela Drive and Windflower Drive. She said during the abduction, she was assaulted.

On Thursday at 6:35 p.m., troopers stopped Anderson in the Wasilla area. Troopers said he was suspected in the alleged abduction and assault.

After troopers interviewed Anderson, he was placed in custody at Mat-Su Pretrial.

“The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank the FBI, Joint Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (J-CARD), and the dozens of Alaska State Trooper Investigators and Troopers from across Southcentral Alaska that contributed to the investigation and arrest of Anderson,” troopers wrote in the dispatch.

Troopers are still investigating and said Anderson could face additional charges.

