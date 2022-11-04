Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too.

Active weather for Southeast and Western Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south.

The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral.

With the storm gone, cold air moves south and over the Southcentral region, and further south to the Panhandle. This cold air mass will see the region’s lows drop to single digits over the weekend at night, with wind chills expected to drop to zero around Juneau as a result of strong winds.

High surf conditions will hit Western Alaska, from north to south from a new storm that approaches the region Saturday to Sunday. It will be moving out of eastern Russia to blast the region with winds and snow, along with high surf conditions as far south as the Yukon Delta.

The hot spot was Sitka, 46 degrees, and the cold spot was Ambler at 15 below zero.

